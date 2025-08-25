Derry's Sé Young makes huge waves in junior golf world

Eight-year-old golf sensation Sé Young, from Derry, continues to make waves in the junior golf world — becoming the first ever 8-year-old golfer from the local area to qualify for the US Kids World Championship, set to take place in Pinehurst, North Carolina in July 2026.

Sé’s started competing at seven years old, and in this short space on time he has transformed into one of Ireland’s most promising junior golfers. His recent 5th place finish at the US Kids

European Championship in Scotland in May 2025 is already being hailed as a landmark achievement for Irish junior golf.

Recent tournament highlights for Sé include first place in the Flogas Irish Junior Open, Swords Golf Club, Dublin (Under 9 ) in January; second place in US Kids Irish Open, Mount Wolseley Golf Resort, Carlow (Under 7) in July 2024; 2nd Place, KPMG Junior Golf Tour, Killeen Castle, Meath (Under 8) in April 2025 as well as second place in the Flogas Irish Junior Open, Roganstown Golf Club, Dublin (Under 9) the same month, along with fifth place in the , US Kids European Championship, Longniddry Golf Club, East Lothian, Scotland (Under 8) and the US Kids Spring Tour Champion (Under 8), both in June 2025.

Upcoming events include the US Kids World Championship, Pinehurst, North Carolina, USA in July 2026. Sé's rapid rise and qualification for global tournaments mark an exciting chapter for local sport in Derry. To help him continue representing the region on international stages, support from local