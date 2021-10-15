‘Derry’s Streets’ art exhibition to feature at Millennium Forum event

A wintry day in Brooke Park in the 1960s, by Bridget Murray, one of more than 30 images that will go on display at the ‘Derry’s Streets’ exhibition at the Millennium Forum later this month.

The ‘Derry’s Streets’ exhibition, by Bridget Murray (née Harron), will be part of a special cultural evening featuring snapshots of the region’s music, literature and art - for returning expats.

The event - sponsored by the new Derry-Donegal diaspora association, Futureproof North West - will take place at the Forum on October 28.

Bridget Murray’s exhibition will then run at the Forum for several weeks.

Another of Bridget Murray’s paintings portrays schoolchildren walking along Lone Moor Road in the snow.

Ms Murray, who is still enjoying a full-time career in freelance illustration, teaching and facilitating in art, has been exhibiting for more than 35 years.

This latest exhibition draws on a series of paintings she was commissioned to produce for the late John Bryson’s seminal history of the North West - titled “Derry’s Streets: 521-2021” - which will also be launched at the October 28 event.

A brochure of the exhibition will be issued next week, and signed prints of eight of Ms Murray’s paintings will be available.

The new edition of “Derry’s Streets”, published to mark the 1,500th anniversary of the city’s founder Colmcille, has proven popular since hitting the shops.

Author John Bryson was an avid historian, Irish speaker and lover of the city who was educated at St Columb’s College and Queen’s University, Belfast, before going on to work in England for 40 years.

The book is the legacy of a life of study which saw Mr Bryson spend months and years sifting through ancient archives in London, Dublin and Belfast.

The Futureproof celebrations will also feature a choral recital from Allegri and guests, hosted by Maurice Kelly.

Futureproof chair Sean Downey said the diaspora group, which was inaugurated at Dublin’s Mansion House in 2019, aims to support conversations that will help the region.

He explained: “We want to encourage the Northwest diaspora to connect, share ideas and experience, exchange contacts and create opportunities. As part of this, we plan to organise activities and events to promote networking and relationship-building and strengthen the community of Northwesterners across the islands and further afield. We also hope to provide support through the network to people in the Northwest and the diaspora across these islands and further afield seeking to develop business, promote culture and foster educational opportunities.”