Derry’s Tuned In Project lodges plans for new two-storey, purpose built community and creative arts centre

Derry’s Tuned In Project has applied for permission to build a new purpose-built community and creative arts centre in Springtown.

The Foyle Parents & Friends Association currently facilitates adults with a learning disability to reach their potential through music and the creative arts at the Tuned IN Project’s current premises at Unit 1, Precision Park on the Balliniska Road.

However, the charity have now applied for planning permission for a two-storey, purpose-built community and creative arts centre for adults with learning disabilities, autism and ADHD on lands north of 42 Springtown Industrial Estate.

A planning statement submitted in support of the application says the centre will be used for a variety of purposes including music and rehearsal rooms, a radio/media studio, a digital/film suite, a multipurpose hall, training classrooms and offices.

There will be parking and an external amenity space.

It will increase the charity’s existing capacity and ‘provide fully accessible, modern studios and training rooms designed for people with complex support needs’.

It will ‘improve employability and social inclusion outcomes by enabling accredited course delivery, event staging and a permanent media studio’ and it will ‘deliver community benefits (day provision, family respite through structured programmes) and voluntary/community employment opportunities’.

"The proposed two-storey detached community building for the Tuned In Project at land adjacent to 42 Springtown Industrial Estate provides a justified, beneficial community use that delivers social, training and economic value for a vulnerable cohort in the Derry area.

"The relocation and expansion to a purpose-built, accessible premises is supported by Tuned In’s established service provision and will materially improve their ability to deliver accredited training, media provision and community participation,” the statement says.