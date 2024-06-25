Derry's Waterside Credit Union celebrates its 60th anniversary
To celebrate its milestone birthday, the Waterside CU has released a book detailing how it all started and how it got to where it is now.
It credits the start of Credit Union in Derry to John Hume, stating: “The First Credit Union in Derry was founded in 1960 by John Hume, then aged 23. The concept was driven by his first-hand experience of how working-class people were constantly rejected by banks when they needed money for rearing their families and affording basic needs.”
Now 60 years on, the Waterside Credit Union boasts 10,500 members, with 11 staff members, £28 million worth in assets, and a loan portfolio worth £9 million.
You might think that the Waterside Credit Union is just for the Waterside but in 2022 they started their ‘common bond’ which allows everyone in the city to join.
In their anniversary book, they state: “Our key objective is to promote the social ethos and objectives of the Credit Union within our wider community.”
The book celebrates the Waterside Credit Union's support for local businesses, and in the last 12 months alone, the CU has issued over £5 million in loans, which have directly supported businesses in the city and the local economy.
The Journal went to have a chat with Waterside Credit Union’s extremely proud CEO Roisin O’Reilly.
Roisin talked about the “proud” moment they won the Contribution to the Northwest Economy award, saying: “I was shocked. I was surprised. We were in a tough category, with the Millennium Forum and FinTrU, all big names in the town.”
Roisin described how the Waterside Credit Union is like a community, staff and clients are on first-name basis.
She said: “It is a community in itself, we know everybody we serve, and everyone who comes in has a relationship with us. You hear them talk about ‘how did the wedding go?’ ‘Show us the photos of the new baby’, ‘Your hair is lovely today, did you get it done?’ They're open, very connected. I think that's why people feel a connection and loyalty, there's a real trust thing there. They trust us to look after them.”
Roisin said that the Credit Union tries to stay in contact with the community through financial education, telling the Journal about their time spent in schools teaching kids and young people about financial literacy.
Roisin said: “Financial education is a big thing. The community is a big thing for us, we went out to primary sevens and delivered presentations about saving and the Credit Union.
“I asked ‘Does anybody know what an overdraft is?’, ‘Do you know what a mortgage is and do you know how to get that?’ It's financial education.”
Passion is what Roisin has for the Credit Union. She talked about a time when people saw the Credit Union as “the poor man’s bank.” In her career she stated that she has tried to shake off those “old school views”.
"I've worked hard to shake it off.”
And customers too spoke of how much they value their Credit Union, with one saying: “An account has given me the incentive to save.”
