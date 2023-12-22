Derry/Strabane ‘significantly’ more receptive to refugees and asylum seekers

People in Derry and Strabane are significantly more receptive to refugees escaping persecution in their home countries than their counterparts elsewhere in the North.

The most recent report on attitudes to refugees and asylum seekers shows more than half of Derry and Strabane based respondents to a survey conducted by The Executive Office agreed with the statement that the North was 'a society that welcomes refugees escaping persecution in their home country'.

"The percentage of respondents who agreed with the statement ranged from 39 per cent in Lisburn and Castlereagh and in Mid and East Antrim, to 52 per cent in Derry City and Strabane.

"The estimate for Derry City and Strabane was significantly higher than the corresponding figures for Causeway Coast and Glens (40 per cent), Lisburn and Castlereagh (39 per cent), Mid and East Antrim (39 per cent) and Newry, Mourne and Down (40 per cent).

Rohingya refugees gather at a temporary camp, at a port in Sabang island, Indonesia's Aceh province on December 18, 2023. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP) (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN/AFP via Getty Images)

"No other significant differences existed in the proportions who agreed with this statement across Local Government Districts," the report found.

Far more People in Derry and Strabane also agreed that asylum seekers should be allowed to stay in the North, compared with other districts.

"The percentage of respondents who agreed with the statement ranged from 60 per cent in Mid and East Antrim to 75 per cent in Belfast, Derry City and Strabane, and Lisburn and Castlereagh.

"The estimate for Mid and East Antrim (60 per cent) was significantly lower than the estimates for six other LGDs,” the analysis found.