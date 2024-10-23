Descend into the ‘The Well to Hell’ as it awakens in Derry this Hallowe’en

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This Hallowe’en, a terrifying new attraction is set to send shivers down Derry's spine.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Well to Hell is a brand new, fully immersive, 8D auditory experience taking place in Shipquay Place, designed to transport visitors into the depths of a haunting, underground nightmare.

Over October 28-31, descend into this dark and sinister world, and encounter eerie environments and unspeakable horrors that blur the lines between reality and myth. This unique event promises to be one of the most talked-about attractions in Derry this Hallowe’en.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Burgess, the creative mind behind the hugely successful Derry Hallowe’en 2023 highlight 'Black Hall,' and the creator of the new 'Well to Hell' experience, explains the story behind the event.

The Well to Hell is a brand new, fully immersive, 8D auditory experience taking place in Shipquay Place, designed to transport visitors into the depths of a haunting, underground nightmare.

“Legend has it that deep beneath the earth lies a portal – an ancient and evil passage known as the ‘Well to Hell.’ Engineers reportedly broke through to a mysterious underground cavern during a routine drilling operation in Siberia.

"When they lowered microphones into the shaft, they recorded chilling sounds of tormented souls – screams and wails so terrifying that the workers fled the site, abandoning their equipment.

“This Hallowe’en, the gateway to the unholy abyss will open on Shipquay Place, challenging those brave enough to confront their darkest fears.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors to the attraction will embark on a unique journey, descending into a claustrophobic environment filled with terrifying surprises.

The Well to Hell debuts in Derry over Hallowe'en

‘The Well to Hell’ will be part of Derry's famed Hallowe’en festivities, adding yet another must-see attraction to Europe's largest Hallowe’en celebration. Get ready for a dark descent into the unknown in this unique horror experience.

Opening times for the Well to Hell are as follows:

Monday, October 28 – Tuesday, October 29. 5pm – 11pm

Wednesday, October 30: 4pm – 11pm

Thursday, October 31: 2pm – 9pm

Pre-booking is strongly encouraged to avoid long wait times, but please note that it does not guarantee priority entrance.

Due to its intense and frightening nature, this event is designed for ages 12 and above and is not recommended for the faint of heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about the Well to Hell and to secure your tickets, visit

https://www.visitderry.com/whats-on/the-black-hall-presents-the-well-to-hell https://www.facebook.com/TheBlackHallDerry