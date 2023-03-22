It was announced recently that Derry charity HURT will take over the organising of the local event this year as the previous volunteer committee, who have been organising the event for the past 15 years stepped back. This year, a portion of registration fees and all money fundraised and collected before and during the walk will be donated to HURT, to support individuals and their loved ones who have been impacted by drugs and alcohol problems. HURT treatment centre offers a confidential; non-judgmental approach to those affected by dependency and addiction.

“The Darkness into Light walk is always symbolic, she said. “Even more so these past few years with everything from covid to cost of living crisis. We have faced a lot of tough times. So, we want to walk from Darkness into Light together to remember all our loved ones who have lost their lives to suicide and to offer hope to anyone that may be struggling.”Tickets are on sale now at www.darknessintolight.ie and more information can be found by searching Darkness Into Light Derry on Facebook.