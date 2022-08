They were spotted close to the Peace Bridge on Monday morning.

Allan Bogle, who took photographs and video of the dolphins, thought they may have been of the bottlenose variety.

The visit of the dolphins is regarded as quite unusual.

Dolphins in the River Foyle on Monday morning. Photo: Allan Bogle.

One keen observer said: “It’s pretty rare for a dolphin to come this far out of Lough Foyle, especially venturing into freshwater. To see three is very unusual.