There is delight in Donegal after actor Erin Doherty, who has strong Inishowen family ties, won an Emmy award.

Erin, who was a first-time Emmy nominee, is the granddaughter of a Carndonagh man and credits him with igniting her curiosity in people and their speech and mannerisms.

Erin speaks proudly of her Donegal roots and the county, in turn, is proud of her after she won a coveted Emmy for ‘Outstanding Supporting Actress’ in a limited, anthology series or movie, on Sunday evening.

She received the award for her portrayal of clinical psychologist Briony Ariston in the Netflix hit ‘Adolescence’.

Erin Doherty accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award for "Adolescence" onstage during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.

In her acceptance speech in Los Angeles, Erin said: ‘Wow, so it looks like I’m going to be banging on about Adolescence and Owen Cooper for the rest of my life, which, you know, there’s worse things.

"I would love to mention every single person involved in the making of this show, because it was the definition of a team effort, but I cant get up here without talking about Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters. You are generosity personified. Even though Stephen called me a tea cosy today!

She added: “This is dedicated to my big sister, Grace. I wouldn’t be here without you. I love you with all my heart.

“And Sinead, thank you for making me the happiest person in the world. i love you with all I’ve got.”

‘Adolescence’ was the big winner of this year’s Emmy Awards, winning six trophies in total, including Best Supporting Actor for 15-year-old Owen Cooper and two for Stephen Graham in writing and as lead actor in a limited series.

Erin Doherty was nominated in her category alongside Irish actor Ruth Negga, for her role as Barbara Sabich in Presumed Innocent, as is Deirdre O’Connell as Francis Cobb in The Penguin; Chloë Sevigny as Kitty Menendez in Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story; Jenny Slate as Nikki in Dying For Sex and Christine Tremarco as Manda Miller, also in Adolescence.

Erin, who was born in West Sussex, was praised by both critics and viewers alike for her portrayal of Briony Ariston in ‘Adolescence’ and also previously won huge critical acclaim for her role as Princess Anne in the hugely popular series ‘The Crown’.