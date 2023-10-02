Donegal girl Jessica McKean reaches the final in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Excitement is building across Donegal, the North West, Ireland, the UK and the world after watching Jessica week after week, perform hit songs in Irish on the show, bagging her one of only three places in the "Junior Eurovision Song Contest Final" on TG4.

Jessica has competed against thousands of hopefuls, in a bid to represent Ireland in this major contest which will take place on November 26 in Nice.

Jessica said: "This has been the most wonderful experience of my life. I've met some fantastic people and gained experience that some people can only dream of. I've worked so hard for this, so I'm going to sing my heart out on the final for Donegal and for Ireland.“

Jessica McKean.

The winner of the show will have a song specially written to suit them, which they will then perform in Nice.

Jessica is the youngest finalist ever at only 10 years old to take part in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

The voting lines are now open and voting is simple. Just click on the link and select Jessica McKean. It is a free vote, and you can place one vote daily all week.

Let's show our support and vote for Jessica and Donegal to Win!

To vote for Jessica, click on http://tg4.ie/JuniorEurovision