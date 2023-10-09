With over 33 million viewers across Europe the show is something spectacular to be a part of. In 2022, Sophie Lennon came 4th at the contest in Yerevan, with her song ‘Solas’. This was the best result for Ireland in the junior or senior competition in 25 years and hopes are that this will be topped this year.Jessica from Lifford is the youngest Irish representative to date. The ten year old won her first Feis competition at only three years of age and is really excited to make her country proud in Nice this November. The Junior Eurovision Song Contest will broadcast live on TG4 on November 26.