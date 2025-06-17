Donegal musician George Houston releases new album recorded in Paul Weller’s Studio
Houston's latest album was recorded at Paul Weller’s Black Barn Studios, following a whirlwind year touring with the musician across North America and Ireland, Houston said TODC is his boldest and most personal project to date.
Hot off filming ‘Later with Jools Holland’ you can see Houston perform ‘Lilith’ from this critically acclaimed album, on BBC Iplayer. A tribute to protest singers whom George greatly admires. Inspired by 60s heartbreak anthems and tinged with his vintage pop flair.
TODC (The Original Death Card) is a 13-track album that mourns the hardship LGBT+ individuals and women endured for generations, and a celebration of their resilience, and beauty.
George explores the queer community and women turning to spiritualism, paganism, and witchcraft. All highly stigmatised practices, yet all free from the shame and control of patriarchal religions.
Each song, paired with its own music video, aims to be a manifestation of a tarot card.
Speaking on the release of their fourth album, George said: “TODC has been an incredible healing experience from start to finish. The death card, in tarot, is not only a symbol of death, but the change and rebirth that comes with it.
“To have a project that is unapologetically feminine, queer, and Irish, all rolled into one has been a massive step in removing myself from the shame that comes with growing up queer in rural Ireland. Even if I do go to hell, at least I lived honestly.”
You can catch the Donegal musician live in Bennigan’s bar on October 24.