The entire county of Donegal will be the hub for over 400 content creators from across the globe as they attend the annual TBEX Europe conference which will be held in Letterkenny from Tuesday 9 to Friday, September 12.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the announcement was made by Donegal County Council in collaboration with Donegal Tourism CLG in May of last year, excitement has been hotting up within the creator community in anticipation of a return to Ireland for the third time that the conference has been held here.

Two of the four days will be spent by delegates on familiarisation trips across Donegal. These pre-arranged tours will include historical tours, boat trips, surfing, sea stack climbing as well as learning Irish, exploring Donegal’s distilleries, scenic cycling and guitar making. The two final days will see the conference take place at ATU in Letterkenny where there will be sessions in storytelling, SEO, photography, video, content marketing and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening and closing parties will take place at various locations across the county ensuring that Donegal’s famous hospitality is on display for the four days of the event.

Pictured at the TBEX Europe Announcement 1 - L-R Rick Calvert (TBEX), Sarah Nolan, Senior Tourism Officer (DCC), Shane Smyth, Tourish Officer (DCC), Anne Marie Conlon, Head of Economic Development (DCC), Mary Daly, Senior Tourism Officer (DCC) and Patti Hosking (TBEX) : Pictured at the TBEX Europe Announcement are: - L-R Rick Calvert (TBEX), Sarah Nolan, Shane Smyth, Anne Marie Conlon, Mary Daly (Donegal County Council) and Patti Hosking (TBEX) (1)

Lead organiser, Mary Daly, Senior Tourism Officer with Donegal County Council, Tourism Unit is looking forward to welcoming the content creators.

“This event has been on the cards for a number of years now so it’s very exciting that it’s almost upon us. Tourism businesses in Donegal have been very generous with their time and services in anticipation of the familiarisation trips.

" I know that businesses in Letterkenny and the surrounding area are looking forward to seeing lots of the creators around town over the few days.”

Tourism Manager at Donegal County Council Joy Browne added: “TBEX Europe will bring a significant spotlight on all areas of Donegal during the four days of the conference as well as afterwards as content is created and shared across social media and blog posts – the value of which is immeasurable. We extend a warm welcome to all the delegates and we look forward to showing off Donegal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The annual “Love Donegal” day also falls within that week (September 10) so there will lots of opportunities to spread the word about the county!’

Chair of Donegal Tourism CLG and Donegal County Council Chief Executive John G McLaughlin said: ‘This event is an excellent opportunity for raising awareness of the world class tourism offering here in Donegal and I encourage all of our tourism businesses to interact with the delegates and share the content that they are producing.

" For many delegates, this will be their first time in County Donegal and we want to ensure a great first impression when they get here.’