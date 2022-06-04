Donegal’s first Pride Parade to take place in Buncrana on Sunday

The big event begins at 3pm on Buncrana Main Street, with entertainer Mickey Doherty kicking off the festivities.

Groups and individuals participating in the parade are asked to meet at Scoil Mhuire at 2pm and celebrations continue in the Market Square until 5pm.

Inishowen Pride will be hosted by Donegal Person of the Year Noel Cunningham and it will be followed by live music from ‘We Love Sax.’

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Groups taking part can register by emailing [email protected] and walkers can just turn up on the day.

The event has been receiving huge support across the local community, with local businesses flying the Rainbow pride flag and local schools also getting involved.

Much of the wall art in Buncrana has also been painted using all the colours of the rainbow ahead of the event and the Inishowen Pride committee has been hailing the great community spirit that has been shown in recent weeks.

Support has been shown by various of the community, including Ireland Captain Seamus Coleman, actor and TV presenter Sean O Baoill and various political figures, including Donegal Cathaoirleach Councillor Jack Murray.

The Rainbow Project in Derry is providing a free bus to the event. To book a seat, email [email protected]

Speaking ahead of the event, Jen McCarron, spokesperson for Inishowen Pride, said: “This will be a fun and family-friendly event that will celebrate the diversity of our community. The event presents an opportunity to recognize the progress that has been made to treat all community members equally and ensure that everyone feels like they belong.

She continued: ““We are excited that this year’s celebration coincides with the bank holiday weekend in June with many travelling home to join in the festivities. This event will give a strong, warm message to members our LGBTQ+ community that they are welcome and valued. We anticipate that local families and friends will be there to show their solidarity on the day of the parade alongside visitors and those who return home for the event.”

The parade is coinciding with Pride month celebrations in Ireland and across the world.