Donegal's Msgr. Eamon McLaughlin is canon in Basilica where Pope Francis will be buried

By Laura Glenn
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 16:15 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 16:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Downings-born Monsignor Eamonn McLaughlin is one of the canons at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major in central Rome where Pope Francis will be laid to rest on Saturday.

In April 2024, Monsignor McLaughlin, Undersecretary for the Dicastery for Clergy, Seminary Section at the Vatican was appointed as a canon of the Papal Basilica.

This role involves pastoral duties at the Basilica, home to the icon of Our Lady, Health of the Roman People [Salus Populi Romani] and the oldest church in the West dedicated to Mary.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Saint Mary Major is one of the seven Pilgrim Churches of Rome and the largest Catholic Marian church in Rome.

Monsignor Eamonn McLaughlin.Monsignor Eamonn McLaughlin.
Monsignor Eamonn McLaughlin.

Breaking with tradition, the pontiff, whose death at the age of 88 was announced on Easter Monday, chose a burial site outside the Vatican – the first pope to do so in 120 years.

Following his death, Pope Francis’ testament was published, in which he gave indications for his burial in the Basilica of Saint Mary Major.

He said: “Throughout my life, and during my ministry as a priest and bishop, I have always entrusted myself to the Mother of Our Lord, the Blessed Virgin Mary. For this reason, I ask that my mortal remains rest - awaiting the day of the Resurrection - in the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I wish my final earthly journey to end precisely in this ancient Marian sanctuary, where I would always stop to pray at the beginning and end of every Apostolic Journey, confidently entrusting my intentions to the Immaculate Mother, and giving thanks for her gentle and maternal care.”

VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - APRIL 23: The body of Pope Francis lies in state at the Basilica St Peter on April 23, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. On the third day since the death of Pope Francis was announced by the Vatican, his body is transferred from the Chapel of Santa Marta to the Basilica St Peter. He will lie in state in a simple wooden coffin until his funeral, which will be held on Saturday, 26th April 2025. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - APRIL 23: The body of Pope Francis lies in state at the Basilica St Peter on April 23, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. On the third day since the death of Pope Francis was announced by the Vatican, his body is transferred from the Chapel of Santa Marta to the Basilica St Peter. He will lie in state in a simple wooden coffin until his funeral, which will be held on Saturday, 26th April 2025. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)
VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - APRIL 23: The body of Pope Francis lies in state at the Basilica St Peter on April 23, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. On the third day since the death of Pope Francis was announced by the Vatican, his body is transferred from the Chapel of Santa Marta to the Basilica St Peter. He will lie in state in a simple wooden coffin until his funeral, which will be held on Saturday, 26th April 2025. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

The Funeral Mass of Pope Francis will take place in the Vatican City on Saturday at 9am Irish-time.

Monsignor McLaughlin previously served in Raphoe diocese as a Curate in Fintown, Lettermacaward and Doochary and as a Curate in St. Eunan’s Cathedral in Letterkenny.

Related topics:Pope FrancisDonegalRome

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice