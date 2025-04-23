Donegal's Msgr. Eamon McLaughlin is canon in Basilica where Pope Francis will be buried
In April 2024, Monsignor McLaughlin, Undersecretary for the Dicastery for Clergy, Seminary Section at the Vatican was appointed as a canon of the Papal Basilica.
This role involves pastoral duties at the Basilica, home to the icon of Our Lady, Health of the Roman People [Salus Populi Romani] and the oldest church in the West dedicated to Mary.
Saint Mary Major is one of the seven Pilgrim Churches of Rome and the largest Catholic Marian church in Rome.
Breaking with tradition, the pontiff, whose death at the age of 88 was announced on Easter Monday, chose a burial site outside the Vatican – the first pope to do so in 120 years.
Following his death, Pope Francis’ testament was published, in which he gave indications for his burial in the Basilica of Saint Mary Major.
He said: “Throughout my life, and during my ministry as a priest and bishop, I have always entrusted myself to the Mother of Our Lord, the Blessed Virgin Mary. For this reason, I ask that my mortal remains rest - awaiting the day of the Resurrection - in the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major.
“I wish my final earthly journey to end precisely in this ancient Marian sanctuary, where I would always stop to pray at the beginning and end of every Apostolic Journey, confidently entrusting my intentions to the Immaculate Mother, and giving thanks for her gentle and maternal care.”
