Dove House Community Trust receives Anti-Racism Charter from the Museum of Free Derry

Dove House Community Trust has proudly received an Anti-Racism Charter from the Museum of Free Derry, reaffirming its commitment to building an inclusive and welcoming space for everyone in the community.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charter, which will be displayed prominently within Dove House, reads: “In this place we oppose all harm and actions on the basis of difference of race and colour, we live together, we love together, we struggle together, we thrive together, we hold ourselves and others to account for racist words and actions, we commit to policies and practices that oppose division by race and colour, we promote these attitudes throughout our region of the north west of Ireland, we say no to racism.”

By displaying the charter, Dove House joins a growing network of local organisations and community groups pledging to stand united against racism and prejudice in all its forms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jayne Quigg, Manager of Dove House Community Trust, said: “We are honoured to display this charter within Dove House as a clear statement of our values.

Jayne Quigg, Manager of Dove House Community Trust, receiving the Anti-Racism Charter from the Museum of Free Derry.

"Our work has always been rooted in equality, inclusion, and respect for everyone who walks through our doors. This is about more than a statement on the wall; it’s a living commitment to ensuring Dove House remains a safe and welcoming space for all.”

Dove House has a long history of community development and advocacy work in the Triax area, providing vital services and programmes that promote social justice, wellbeing, and equality.

The addition of the Anti-Racism Charter reflects the organisation’s continued dedication to challenging discrimination and promoting unity across the city.