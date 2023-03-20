Dr. Mukesh Chugh recognised with Community Relations Council Good Relations of the Year Award 2023
Derry medic Dr. Mukesh Chugh has been awarded a Highly Commended Good Relations Volunteer of the Year Award 2023 by the Community Relations Council.
The consultant anaesthetist received the award at an event, hosted by Jo Scott from the BBC, at the Belfast Harbour Commissioners.
The aim of the Good Relation Awards is to showcase community work that is having a real impact in the society, improving people’s lives and their outlook for the future, while also strengthening community spirit in the places and spaces we live, work, and play.
They also highlight the vital role of good relations in peace-building and community cohesion, recognising individuals who unite and champion local communities, and the projects that connect us and drive our communities forward in peace, understanding and cultural respect.
The award was to recognise Mukesh’s exceptional commitment to good relations work.
Martin McDonald, Chair of the Community Relations Council, said: “The Community Relations Council is proud of the legacy of the Good Relations Award, which we have organised since 2006 to highlight exceptional achievements by local peacebuilders throughout Northern Ireland.
"The newly expanded 2023 Good Relations Awards – in partnership with The Executive Office, NICVA, Community Foundation for Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland Youth Forum, and Volunteer Now – aims to highlight even more amazing individuals across five Award Categories.
“The Good Relations Awards 2023 recognises the growing diversity of our society and the huge efforts of everyday people working from grassroots level and upwards making a real difference to all our lives.
“This year our Awards cover everything from sport, health, housing, education, arts, and culture, with both a rural and urban focus. We’d also like to thank Local Authorities for the great response we got with their nominations.”
Chris Gardner, Director of Good Relations and T:BUC Division TEO, said: “Through the 'Together: Building a United Community' (T:BUC) Strategy, The Executive Office (TEO) is committed to improving community relations and continuing our shared purpose to improve people’s well-being.
“This years extended Good Relations Awards programme has provided an opportunity for TEO to expand our partnership working, and today we came together to offer public recognition and celebrate the vital good relations work taking place across our communities."