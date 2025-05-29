When Inishowen native Helen Quinn discovered ‘Positive Intelligence’ by chance in 2021, she did not know then just how much it would transform her life - in so many amazing ways.

Originally from Drung, and now based in Omagh, Helen has previously worked in a variety of roles in education, guidance, mental health, and wellbeing – including as a teacher in Zimbabwe, a careers advisor in schools, jobcentres and universities, a mental health trainer in the community and a life coach and corporate trainer - helping hundreds of individuals navigate life changes and to unlock their full potential.

Helen told the Journal how she has always been passionate about empowering people to make positive, lasting changes in both their personal and professional lives, and she lives by the values she learned from her parents (the late John & Madeline Crossan).

These are: believe in yourself, be kind, be honest, help others, use your talents, see the glass as half full, and find reasons to laugh.

Helen believes ‘happiness is choice, self-care is essential, and relationships are the most valuable asset we have.’

One of her favourite quotes is from Henry Ford – ‘If you believe you can or you believe you can’t, you’re right’.

So, when Helen found out about ‘Positive Intelligence’ in 2021, she knew she had come across something that celebrated and focused on those values and beliefs.

She also saw its potential to help others.

Developed by Stanford University Lecturer and New York Times bestselling author Shirzad Chamine, Positive Intelligence training is widely used in the corporate world, particularly in the USA, and is a scientifically proven method to form new habits and create positive change.

Helen told the Journal: “Positive Intelligence is your capacity to manage your thoughts and emotions in a positive way in dealing with life’s challenges. It is also called mental fitness. Put simply, if you are physically fit you can climb steep mountains without physical stress, and if you are mentally fit you can manage life’s daily challenges without mental stress or other negative emotions.”

“By tackling the root causes of stress and negative emotions, I help people to recognise and quieten the negative voices (Saboteurs) in their minds and strengthen the part of the brain that serves them well, freeing them to adopt a positive frame of mind, where they can stop judging themselves and others, are able to explore new ideas using positive emotions such as empathy and creativity, and connect to others in new ways – creating lasting measurable change for individuals and organisations. Positive Intelligence works because it changes the way people think, and that changes everything.”

She added: “Does your mind ever work against you? You know you should feel confident, but that voice in your head keeps you stuck—telling you you’re not good enough, that you’re not ready, or that you are going to fail? What if you could stop that voice in its tracks? You can!”

Helen has seen, at first hand, the positive impact Positive Intelligence has had on both herself and others – from all walks of life – and she is now Northern Ireland’s first certified ‘Positive Intelligence’ Coach.

After the pandemic provided the catalyst to set up her own business, Helen has, for the past four years, been delivering coaching and training in the community, public and private sectors.

She has worked with individuals and management teams in organisations including Apex Housing Association’s management team in Derry and Omagh, the Northern Ireland Civil Service, Kerry Group, Chartered Accountants Ireland, South West College and the Western Health & Social Care Trust as well as in numerous community groups and educational settings.

She provides 1:1 coaching, and delivers three levels of training in Positive Intelligence – a one-hour introductory presentation, a three-hour workshop, and a six-week Bootcamp.

The feedback from some of Helen’s recent participants shows how she and Positive Intelligence have had a positive impact on many people.

These include: ‘This is a really powerful course – easily the best I have undertaken. The exercises are clear and simple to do. It is also very enjoyable and I could feel the benefit from the beginning. A really worthwhile investment of my time.’

And: “This course is vital for effective and happy living. I only wish I had discovered it sooner.”

Others included: “‘The course helped me to see the bigger picture and understand why people are behaving in a certain way.’

“I wish I had availed of this much earlier in my life. I feel free. The Positive Intelligence programme is a complete revelation.”

Helen, who still regularly visits her homeland of Drung, told the Journal: ‘In working with me, I will equip your workforce with the skills to navigate challenges with confidence, minimise conflict, and thrive under pressure, ensuring your business remains strong and adaptable for future growth. I am happy to explore how Positive Intelligence training can be tailored to your company’s needs and how we can work together to empower your teams to perform at their best.’

If you would like to find out more or discuss how Positive Intelligence training can help you or your team, please get in touch with Helen.

You can visit her website at https://www.helenquinnlifecoach.co.uk/ or contact her on Linkedin at Helen Quinn ACC CPQC or on her Facebook page at ‘Helen Quinn Life Coach’.

As Helen herself says: ‘'If you change nothing, nothing changes'.