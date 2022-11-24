Dry weather expected for Derry Christmas Light Switch on
The Christmas lights are set to be switched on in Derry on Sunday, November 27 with a magical light procession.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
24th Nov 2022, 12:59pm
Rain is forecasted for Friday morning but it will dry out going into early afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will follow with a shower expected between 1pm and 2pm. Temperatures will stay between 7°C and 9°C.
It will be slightly warmer on Saturday, with highs of 13°C forecasted but light rain is expected by early afternoon. Sunday will be clear and sunny with maximum temperatures of 10°C.