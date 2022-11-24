News you can trust since 1772
Dry weather expected for Derry Christmas Light Switch on

The Christmas lights are set to be switched on in Derry on Sunday, November 27 with a magical light procession.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 12:59pm

Rain is forecasted for Friday morning but it will dry out going into early afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will follow with a shower expected between 1pm and 2pm. Temperatures will stay between 7°C and 9°C.

It will be slightly warmer on Saturday, with highs of 13°C forecasted but light rain is expected by early afternoon. Sunday will be clear and sunny with maximum temperatures of 10°C.

Read about the traffic and travel arrangements for the Christmas light procession.

Guildhall Square last year. Photos: George Sweeney. DER2150GS – 035
