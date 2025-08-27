Dublin rapper Sello inspires young people in Derry with Into the Music workshop

Prominent Dublin rapper Sello has completed a powerful, two-day Into the Music Industry workshop in Derry equipping young people with the tools they need to take their creative journeys to the next level.

Hosted by the Rio Ferdinand Foundation in partnership with Northwest Youth Services and Féile Derry, and the support of Choice Housing, the workshops gave young artists from Derry, Donegal and beyond the chance to explore every step of the music journey, from writing lyrics and producing beats to recording, self-promotion on social media and managing an independent label.

Many of the young people who participated came from diverse backgrounds and communities and have experienced disadvantage and multiple deprivation.

The programme culminated in a high-energy concert at the Nerve Centre, where emerging local bands and rap artists took to the stage.

Pictured with Dublin rapper Sello are some of the young people who participated in the Into the Music Industry workshop in Derry.

Several of the performers were participants from Sello’s workshops, proudly showcasing the music they had created over the two days.

The evening closed with an electrifying headline set from Sello himself.

Sello said: “This is how superstars are made – by giving young people the chance, the tools, and the stage to believe in themselves.

“Music is about inclusion, about community, and about building a future where everyone has the opportunity to shine. For young people from disadvantaged backgrounds, who often do not have access to resources or spaces like this, opportunities like these are life-changing – they prove that talent can come from anywhere.”

Dublin rapper Sello delivers a music workshop to young people from the Derry, Donegal and surrounding area.

Sean Thornton, Training and Opportunities Manager for Ireland at the Rio Ferdinand Foundation, explained: “Days like these are made possible because of the strong links the Foundation has with Sello.

“These workshops are about more than music – they are about offering young people, many from communities with limited resources and little access to recording studios, a real platform to showcase their talents. It is about closing the gap, and ensuring no young person is left without an opportunity to pursue their passion.”

Michael McDonnell, Group CEO from Choice Housing, said: “At Choice Housing, we believe that safe, supportive communities are built not just with homes, but with opportunity.

“Supporting initiatives like the ‘Into the Music’ workshop aligns with our commitment to empowering young people – especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds – to find their voice, build confidence, and unlock new paths through creativity.

"Witnessing the talent and energy at the final concert was a powerful reminder of what’s possible when young people are given the tools and encouragement to thrive.”

Rio Ferdinand – the former Manchester United defender - added: “The Rio Ferdinand Foundation partnership with Choice Housing continues to grow and go from strength to strength this year with activities, training, careers support and events.

“Following the recent community and employability events delivered by this partnership in Belfast in July, it is wonderful to see the Foundation team working with so many local agencies to provide opportunities for young people in Derry-Londonderry with our music ambassador, Sello.

“The workshops, interviews and mentoring that took place over two days to young people from all communities will help develop skills and pathways for them in the music industry, while the performance delivered by Sello and local acts was a great way to celebrate a coming together of cultures in the city.”