Dublin’s Department of Transport to lead meeting about re-opening Derry flight in 2026
“I am pleased to report that ministerial approval in Dublin has been provided to undertake the preparatory work necessary to establish Dublin to Derry air services in 2026.
"A meeting led by the Irish Department of Transport is planned with stakeholders in the north-west in the coming weeks. I will continue to work closely with both Governments to support delivery of this important initiative,” said the Economy Minister.
Ms. Archibald said the reopening of the route would be a major boost for Derry.
"I certainly am confident that the Dublin-Derry route would help to unlock tremendous potential across the region and, importantly, help to exploit the significant investment that my Department has made, along with the Irish Government and others, across the private and public sectors,” she said.
Officials from the Department for Economy are engaging with colleagues in the Department for Transport in London and the Department of Transport in Dublin, she said.
"Both of those have responsibility for public-service-obligation air routes across the relevant jurisdictions, and I have been supportive of the restoration of that route for many years.
"Both Conor Murphy [the former Economy Minister] and I engaged on seeking firm commitments to reopen the Dublin-Derry route, so I am pleased that that preparatory work has been undertaken to re-establish that route in 2026.
"My Department will support the work of the Irish Department of Transport and stakeholders to ensure a successful outcome to that important initiative,” she said.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.