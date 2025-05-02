Eamonn Baker to be laid to rest in his native Creggan next week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The late Derry writer, community worker and peace advocate Eamonn Baker will be laid to rest in his native Creggan next week.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr. Baker died peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital on Thursday.

His Funeral Mass will take place in St. Mary’s Chapel in Creggan at 10am on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will be laid to rest in the City Cemetery, a short distance from his former Demesne Avenue home, after his Requiem Mass.

The late Eamonn Baker

The well-known community worker is mourned by his partner Anne Tracey, children Ciaran, James and Gráinne, grandchildren Isabel and Caoimhe and siblings Anne, Bernadette, Maire, Claire, Desmond, Brian, and Ciaran.

Tributes poured in for the popular Derry man following news of his passing on Thursday.

Stephen Kelly described him as ‘a great man’ who had left ‘a great legacy’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would bump in to each other every day, always stopped for a word. We had this thing of greeting each other ‘Happy New Year’ whether it was January or June. Every time we met, for nearly two decades. Rest in peace,” he stated.

The Foyle Food Network said: “It’s with great sadness to hear about the passing of Eamonn Baker, a gentleman and friend to those less fortunate.

"Eamon made a donation from the income of one of his books to our Foodbank, deepest condolences to his family and friends Derry has one of its finest.”

Ulster University said: “Today we remember Eamonn Baker, a dedicated community leader from Derry~Londonderry. We proudly awarded Eamonn an Honorary Doctorate in 2019, in recognition of his services to conflict resolution and to the community. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”