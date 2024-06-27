easyJet to launch new routes from City of Derry to Edinburgh and Liverpool
The flights will launch on November 4.
Both routes will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays throughout the year.
Steve Frazer, Managing Director at City of Derry Airport said: “It is an incredible day for the City of Derry Airport team and a day that should be celebrated for the entire Northwest region. easyJet brings an undeniable level of brand credibility, customer confidence, not to mention great value fares for travellers across our catchment area.
“The launch of easyJet services will be a key economic driver for business investment in the Northwest and inbound travel and tourism, and we are proud to be able to help grow and develop these sectors in our local area.”
Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, said: “We are delighted to be announcing the launch of operations from City of Derry Airport for the first time, with new routes to Edinburgh and Liverpool taking off this winter.”
Brenda Morgan MBE, Head of Business Development at City of Derry Airport said: “In addition to our exciting collaboration with easyJet, we are delighted to be able offer connectivity to two key UK hubs throughout the year.
"Services to Edinburgh and Liverpool have been in demand from both corporate and leisure travellers in the Northwest and the flight schedule for Monday’s and Friday’s provides fantastic timings for business travel during the week and weekend breaks for the leisure market.”
Seats are now on sale on easyJet.com with fares starting from £17.99.
