Staff and student groups from secondary schools across the North West travelling on the inaugural service to Verona were treated to some complimentary hospitality to celebrate the occasion at the airport, as well as having special guest Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council, Colr. Patricia Logue, there to see them off on their departure.

Steve Frazer, Managing Director at CoDA stated: “We are thrilled to see the take-off of the first ever ski service from CoDA with our fantastic partner, Topflight for Schools.

"It’s a privilege that we can now offer our local school children access to such a fantastic life experience, especially from the convenience of their local Airport.

The Mayor, Patricia Logue, and Steve Frazer, Managing Director at City of Derry Airport, at the launch of the airport's ski programme.

“With reduced travel time and cost for school representatives and parents in their journey to the Airport, and a time of less than 15 minutes from the carpark to the departure gate for school staff and children travelling, we pride ourselves on providing a fast, friendly and relaxing experience at CoDA.”

Mr. Frazer added: “From the high intake on the 2024 programme, it’s clear that the ski market is in high demand across the Northwest, and we are delighted to have Topflight for Schools operating from the Airport again in 2025. Topflight for Schools truly are experts in what they do, and we are proud to partner with them on this venture.”

Jill Russell, Sales Manager at Topflight for Schools, added: 'It is fair to say that Topflight for Schools staff were almost as excited as the 180 local students as they departed for the slopes of Italy on CoDA's inaugural ski flight.

“After the success of the 2024 ski season from City of Derry Airport, Topflight for Schools are delighted to have already secured Winter 2025. The bonus of departing from their local airport has proven very popular by the vast number of schools in the Northwest and has attracted several who have never organised a ski trip for their students in the past."