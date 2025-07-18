Emma Doran brings her new stand up show ‘Emmaculate’ to Derry’s Nerve Centre
Emma’s previous tour ‘Dilemma’ sold out over 60 dates and 20,000 tickets, including six nights at Vicar Street and two sell-out shows at London’s Leicester Square Theatre.
Audiences can anticipate razor-sharp observations, uproarious storytelling, and the conspiratorial gossip that has established her as one of Ireland's most cherished stand-up comedians, according to organisers.
Recently, Emma wrote and starred in series 2 of the sketch show No Worries If Not! on RTÉ and starred in Prime Video’s first original series in Ireland, LOL: Last One Laughing hosted by Graham Norton. Mischief Makers.
Emma currently co-hosts the podcast Keep It Tight alongside fellow stand-up and LOL: Last One Laughing contestant Deirdre O’Kane.
Organisers said that audiences in Derry can look forward to a night of laughter as Emma brings her unfiltered, hilarious new show to Nerve Centre’s stage.
Tickets for ‘Emmaculate’ are now available at £28 each at: https://nervecentre.org/whats-on/emma-doran-emmaculate
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.