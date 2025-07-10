Employers urged to take part in vital survey on economic inactivity - View from the Foyle

Northern Ireland has the highest rate of economic inactivity in the UK, with over a quarter of the working-age population neither in work nor actively seeking employment. Economic inactivity is a deeply concerning issue that is limiting both business growth and economic opportunity across our communities.

This is a major challenge for the economy and local employers have a critical role to play in finding solutions. The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), in partnership with Ulster University, is leading new research to understand: “What are the financial and non-financial barriers to recruiting from the economically inactive sector facing SMEs?”

We know many small businesses are facing challenges trying to fill roles – this is a chance to tell us what’s standing in the way, whether it’s costs, skills gaps, flexibility, or something else. The more we hear from employers, the better we can advocate for meaningful support.

We are urging small businesses in the North West and across Northern Ireland to take five minutes to complete this vital survey that could help shape future support for employers and boost efforts to tackle the region’s persistently high levels of economic inactivity.

Business owners, managers, HR staff, and anyone involved in recruitment are invited to share their experiences and insights. The results will help inform government and policy responses, ensuring that future interventions actually reflect the realities facing local employers.

As a thank you, all participants can enter a draw to win a £250 M&S voucher, and for every survey completed, FSB NI will make a donation to Young Lives vs Cancer – meaning your response will make a difference in more ways than one.

Scan the QR code printed here to take part. It only takes five minutes, and your voice can help shape real change for local businesses and our economy.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB NI) works with its members, the Northern Ireland Government, elected representatives, councils and many other decision-makers across the country to support small businesses and those who are self-employed.

Since 1974, the Federation of Small Businesses has been the leading voice representing millions of small businesses and the self-employed people in Northern Ireland and in Britain.