End ‘illegality’ of Britain’s ‘long-standing blockade’ of Rockall which is impoverishing Donegal fishers, says Mac Lochlainn

Pádraig Mac Lochlainn has urged the government to address the ‘illegality’ of Britain’s ‘long-standing blockade’ of Rockall which is depriving Donegal fishers of access to their traditional squid and haddock grounds.

The Buncrana TD said: “This is an uninhabited rock and there is just no basis under international law for what the British are doing. It has cost millions of euro every year, not just for fishermen in Donegal, Greencastle and Killybegs, but all the way down to Castletownbere.

"Fishermen from around Ireland are affected. It is outrageous action. Basically, there is a blockade around the rock and threats to people's livelihoods for fishing in their traditional grounds.

"At some point, if the British Government will not do what is right, we have to look at international arbitration. It is outrageous that this has gone on for so long.”

Rockall

Fishers from Donegal and the west coast have traditionally fished for haddock and squid off the uninhabited rock but other species including monkfish and megrim are also taken.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn raised the ‘blockade’ with the Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Timmy Dooley, who said Ireland’s long-held view was that ‘a rock incapable of sustaining human habitation does not allow for the creation of a territorial sea’.

“As the Deputy knows, Rockall is a small, uninhabitable rock located approximately 160 nautical miles west of the Scottish islands of St. Kilda, and 230 nautical miles to the north west of Donegal.

"As the Deputy is aware, Ireland has not sought to claim sovereignty over Rockall. The UK claimed sovereignty over Rockall in 1955 and sought to formally annex it as part of Scotland under its 1972 Island of Rockall Act.

"The consistent position of successive Irish Governments has been that Ireland does not recognise Britain’s claim of sovereignty over Rockall. Accordingly, Ireland does not accept that a 12 nautical mile, 22 km, territorial sea exists around Rockall,” said the minister.

Mr. Dooley indicated he is due to meet Daniel Zeichner, British Minister of State for Food Security and Rural Affairs, on Wednesday, July 9, and that he would raise the matter as part of a ‘broader discussion around challenges facing our respective fishing industries’.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn criticised the London government and described the Scottish Government’s approach to the issue as ‘disappointing’.

"They know these are our traditional fishing grounds and are very important to a fishing industry that is struggling. It is really long overdue that they did the right thing. I ask the Minister of State to strongly convey the view, with which both sides of the House would agree, that this has to stop and be resolved,” urged the Buncrana-based TD.

The Minister responded: "I will not be found wanting in conveying the feelings of this House. We are united on this issue. We are not always united on issues here but we are very united on trying to find a resolution to this. I am conscious that it has to be done through the diplomatic channels.”