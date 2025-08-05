Epic futures NI launches phase 2 with £750k to fund inclusive employment

EPIC Futures NI, a Local Policy Innovation Partnership (LPIP) hub led by Ulster University, has launched Phase 2 of its policy commissioning call, with a total of £750,000 in funding available for transformative projects aimed at improving access to fair and inclusive employment across Northern Ireland.

Phase 1, which allocated £250,000 to nine projects in June 2025, preceded this. These ongoing initiatives are examining issues related to skills, employment access, and social inclusion throughout Northern Ireland. The outcomes of the initial phase are scheduled for presentation in November 2025.

The £750k fund, part of Epic Futures NI's Phase 2 launch, is designed to promote inclusive employment by addressing several key areas. These include bridging skills inequalities, establishing clear pathways to good work for young people, and understanding effective strategies for skills development and employability. The initiative also aims to ensure inclusive access to the green economy, AI and digital capabilities, and foster inclusive work environments for underrepresented groups.

Economy Minister, Dr Caoimhe Archibald, said: “Removing the barriers people face in accessing education, training and skills is a key priority for my department. The research commissioned under Phase 2 EPIC Futures will help to identify some of those barriers so that we can improve the pathways to good jobs.”

Professor Kristel Miller, Director of Epic Futures NI, launching £750,000 Phase 2 Call to improve access to fair and inclusive employment in NI.

Funding available ranges from £10,000 to £100,000 per project. The project's duration runs from January to October in 2026.

Finance Minister, John O’Dowd, said: “EPIC Futures has already helped to support important research and collaboration in relation to employability. I am pleased that my department has been able to participate in this work to date and welcome the launch of the Phase 2 commissioning call. I would encourage those that can contribute to answering the research themes identified in this call to submit proposals.”

Eligible applicants include academics across all disciplines, researchers, and organisations from across sectors.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons, said: “Addressing high rates of Economic Inactivity in Northern Ireland is a priority for my department, with linkages to poverty, health and wellbeing, social inclusion, and supporting economic growth. Research commissioned under EPIC Futures, developed in collaboration with other departments, offers insights into how we can ensure that our policy and delivery is effective, and resulting in real change for people on the ground.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Ruairí McHugh added :"I am delighted to see EPIC Futures NI launching its Phase 2 commissioning call with a substantial investment of £750,000 aimed at improving access to fair and inclusive employment is a priority for our city and district.

“This funding will be instrumental in supporting projects that can make a real difference to the lives of our residents. By focusing on areas such as skills inequalities, pathways for young people, and place-based strategies, this initiative aligns perfectly with our local efforts to foster economic growth and social inclusion. I strongly encourage local organisations, researchers, and community groups to work together to apply for this funding to help build a more prosperous and equitable future for everyone in the Derry and Strabane area."