€3bn-a-year Wild Atlantic Way should be extended into Derry and North Coast, says MLA

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The demands follow a report by Fáilte Ireland that estimated the route is worth more than €3 billion per year in tourism revenue and has led to the creation of 35,000 new jobs in a decade.

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan reiterated calls for it to be extended into Derry and on to the Glens of Antrim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The marketing of the Wild Atlantic Way stretches 2,500 km from Kinsale in County Cork up to Donegal, where it stops on the Donegal/Derry border.

The end of the Wild Atlantic Way at Muff.

"The Atlantic Ocean does not stop at Donegal, so I have to ask this: why should the Wild Atlantic Way? All of the promotional material that is used to attract visitors in international markets is designed and delivered by Tourism Ireland.

"The island is marketed as a whole to an international audience, so it makes perfect sense that major regional tourism experiences such as the Wild Atlantic Way should also reflect that by being cross-border in nature. There is a clear rationale for doing so, and it would undoubtedly help the North to develop further the economic potential of its tourism,” the North Antrim MLA told MLAs.

Mr. McGuigan spoke of the potential boon to the tourism and hospitality industry.

A report by Fáilte Ireland has estimated Wild Atlantic Way is worth more than €3 billion per year in tourism revenue and has led to the creation of 35,000 new jobs in a decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad