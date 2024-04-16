€3bn-a-year Wild Atlantic Way should be extended into Derry and North Coast, says MLA
The demands follow a report by Fáilte Ireland that estimated the route is worth more than €3 billion per year in tourism revenue and has led to the creation of 35,000 new jobs in a decade.
Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan reiterated calls for it to be extended into Derry and on to the Glens of Antrim.
"The marketing of the Wild Atlantic Way stretches 2,500 km from Kinsale in County Cork up to Donegal, where it stops on the Donegal/Derry border.
"The Atlantic Ocean does not stop at Donegal, so I have to ask this: why should the Wild Atlantic Way? All of the promotional material that is used to attract visitors in international markets is designed and delivered by Tourism Ireland.
"The island is marketed as a whole to an international audience, so it makes perfect sense that major regional tourism experiences such as the Wild Atlantic Way should also reflect that by being cross-border in nature. There is a clear rationale for doing so, and it would undoubtedly help the North to develop further the economic potential of its tourism,” the North Antrim MLA told MLAs.
Mr. McGuigan spoke of the potential boon to the tourism and hospitality industry.
"Why should we in the North miss such an opportunity as extending the Wild Atlantic Way from Donegal through Derry and the north coast and along the glens of Antrim to Belfast? The case for expanding the Wild Atlantic Way to incorporate the Causeway Coast and glens coastal route is compelling,” he said.
