Experience the seriously spooky Redcastle Scarecrow Drive-through and Haunted Walk this Halloween

The Redcastle scarecrow drive-through has been a huge hit in the last couple of years and it’s back for 2023.

Every year, people get creative to produce scarecrows that are scary, funny, topical and much more.

The Redcastle Village Association is inviting who wants to make and create their scarecrows to do so and place them along the village and Shore Lane for everyone to enjoy. The scarecrows can pop up from October 21 onwards and will remain until November 2.

One of last year's brilliant efforts.

The Halloween Haunted Walk and spooky activities on Sunday, October 29, will start with the Mummers of Moville and the stories of Halloween traditions in Ireland. There will also be chocolate, hot food and sparklers galore from 5pn until 6.30pm.