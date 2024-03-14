Family Justice Centre’s new social enterprise Café Central open on Bishop Street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The café, which sits up to 40 people, is a key development of the centre with income generated from the café to go towards Foyle Women’s Aid, who have received almost one thousand referrals this year.

It will also offer training and employment opportunities to local women and young people.

Speaking at the launch, Marie Brown, Chief Executive of Foyle Women’s Aid and the FFJC said: “After seven years of planning, it is wonderful to see Café Central open today. The Café symbolises so much more than just somewhere great to grab coffee or lunch.

Marie Brown, Chief Executive of Foyle Women's Aid and the Foyle Family Justice Centre

"Café Central will empower women back into economic independence through training and mentoring, something we particularly want to celebrate around International Women’s Day.”

As well as hosting a hospitality training academy, the space will hold return-to-work schemes through a partnership between Foyle Women’s Aid and Derry City Council.

Dress for Success NI will also offer on-site programmes such as confidence building, and the space will also be used to host year-round events including a chatty café to increase opportunities for socialising and making new connections and friends.

Ms Brown adds: “Foyle Family Justice Centre provides individuals and families experiencing domestic abuse support from onsite and offsite agencies and access to assistance programmes.

"The centre is a unique model of service provision planned not only to bring public and charitable agencies and other organisations together, but to offer collaborative onsite services. It provides a holistic, accessible service, to every family where violence or abuse is reported.

“The central ethos of the Family Justice Centre is to tackle social injustice, poverty and inequality, which is why this café is so important to us and will serve many functions to enhance our objectives and service users’ experiences.”

Minister for Communities, Gordon Lyons MLA, commented: “It is wonderful to see this new facility officially open as a support for the important work of the Foyle Family Justice Centre.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Patricia Logue

"The establishment of the café as a social enterprise to create an income stream for the Centre is testament to the innovation and creativity demonstrated time and again by Foyle Women’s Aid and the Foyle Family Justice Centre.

“I extend every best wish to the leadership and staff and of course to the many individuals and families experiencing domestic abuse, who will benefit from Café Central.”

CEO of LandAid Paul Morrish, the property industry charity, who part funded the project, said they are ‘delighted’ to have been able to contribute towards the development of Café Central. He said: “We’re excited to see the hard work of the team at Foyle Women’s Aid and the Foyle Family Justice Centre, come to fruition and are pleased to have contributed to the development of Café Central. We understand the importance of giving women in the local community the foundations to live independently and thrive in their next steps.”