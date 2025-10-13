Fans of popular Big Brother housemate Jenny Baird have been rallying to express their support and praise the young Derry woman for standing up to two older contestants who held a secret conversation about her using code names.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenny was left devastated after Big Brother brought to light the coded sofa chat between housemates Nancy and Sam in which they alluded to not trusting Jenny as someone who has not had a breakdown in the house and someone who always comes across as pleasant and speaks to all her housemates rather than joining a particular faction.

They had used the codename ‘Jigsaw’ to gossip about Jenny, with other housemates also given nicknames by the duo - a breach of the rules of entering the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A dignified Jenny addressed both directly and requested they join her to discuss it, while stating that she was ‘fuming’ at what two people she considered friends had said behind her back.

After both tried to justify what they had done and Nancy failed to apologise, Jenny cried as she told them straight about how they had made her feel.

Jenny also spoke to her friends in the house about how what they had done had left her ‘livid’.

"I’m actually shocked. I have never said a wrong word about them two. If anybody is fake it’s not me. If I felt that way about someone I’d say it to their face.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many people in Derry, Ireland and across the UK have expressed their support for Jenny following the incident, with hundreds stating that they hope the 20-year-old TikTok star will go on to win the show, and others calling for Sam and Nancy to be evicted next.

Derry Big Brother contestant Jenny Baird. (YouTube / Big Brother UK)

One Big Brother viewer said: “I believe Jenny is one of the most realist in that house to be fair. Good for you! Jenny to WIN.”

Another posted: “Jenny is a social butterfly, she is far from fake, it is our nature in our home town to talk to everyone.”

A third posted: “We have your back Jenny, much love from Donegal, you’ve got this, most real, genuine, beautiful soul in there.”

The episode was aired on ITV2 and ITVX on Sunday night and the Big Brother series continues tonight on those channels at 9pm.