Féile Derry unveil biggest ever programme with 150 events this summer

Féile 2025, Derry’s largest community arts festival is back with its biggest ever programme featuring over 150 events over August 6-15.

The events will be held at over 60 venues across the Bogside, Brandywell, Creggan, Bishop Street, and Fountain neighbourhoods and city centre.

Launching the festival’s 33rd edition, a spokesperson for Féile said: “There’s always a real buzz in the community when Féile starts and this year we’re really excited to launch our biggest ever programme of events.

“These will bring families and neighbours together to celebrate all that is good about our communities and showcase the city’s incredible talent.

“We have headline music events and sporting events, award-winning films, art exhibitions, debates and discussions, lectures, parties in the park and family fun days, alongside major community celebrations.

“Féile will once again welcome Ireland’s finest musicians. Traditional music master Martin Hayes - one of the most celebrated fiddlers in the world today - will bring his unique sound to St Columb's Hall."

Another highlight will be The Gathering at Sandinos which will feature a lineup of the island’s most exciting folk, trad and electronic artists – including Palestinian and Irish artist, Róisín El Cherif.

Derry’s own SOAK will perform an intimate set at the Orchard Cinema in St Columb's Hall. And Féile will collaborate with Celtronic to bring Glasgow’s Optimo (Espacio) to perform a unique set which will exhibit a complete disregard for genres and musical restrictions.

“Féile is renowned for bringing together relevant and powerful political debates and discussions and 2025 is no different.

“This year will feature several events on constitutional change and eyewitness accounts of the ongoing genocide in Gaza, a headline conversation with veteran BBC journalist Peter Taylor and a tribute lecture to Donncha Mac Niallais delivered by newly elected Conradh na Gaeilge president Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin.

“We will showcase an exciting line-up of award-winning films and documentaries throughout the festival. These include GAZA, a documentary by Garry Keane and Andrew McConnell, and Gerry Adams: A Ballymurphy Man, offering an in-depth look at the republican leader’s life.

“We Only Want the Earth, a new film on the life and ideas of socialist and republican leader James Connolly, is another not to be missed.

“We’re also delighted to announce more community gatherings and family celebrations than ever before with fun days and social events, while the Greatest Show returns with circus performers and magicians popping up across the neighbourhood’s parks and green spaces.

“Sport and games are once again central to Féile with the return of the much-loved Colm Quigley Jog in the Bog. Derry City FC is holding an open training session at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium to give young fans the chance to meet their football heroes for a selfie and a signature!

“There’s been a massive amount of work behind the scenes to bring this together, with so many organisations and volunteers playing a huge part. It’s their energy and commitment that make Féile a huge success every year.

“We can’t wait to welcome you all to Féile 2025, as we celebrate the 33rd year of the festival and showcase everything that’s great about our neighbourhoods, celebrate the city’s very best creative talent, and what makes our communities the very best place to live, work and play,” a spokesperson said.

Visit feilederry.com/feile-2025