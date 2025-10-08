First ever Derry Halloween Pantomime ‘Freddy’s Lost His Fangs’

St Columb's Hall is set to host Derry's inaugural Halloween pantomime, 'Freddy's Lost His Fangs', promising a spooktacular theatrical experience this Halloween.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family show is set to take place from October 28-31 and follows a young vampire, Freddy, on what is described as a chaotic adventure to find his missing teeth, the comedy will feature songs and surprises along the way. Children in the audience will have the chance to be right in the heart of the action as they help Freddy on his hapless fang-finding journey.

One of Freddy’s sidekicks on this quest is his Great Granda Vlad, a 472-year-old vampire who’s been doing some detective work of his own. Ahead of the pantomime’s debut, Vlad visited six local primary schools across Derry, treating pupils to interactive storytelling sessions and chilling activity books to spark their imaginations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pantomime is the brainchild of the creative team behind The Black Hall and The Well to Hell. These two productions are set to return for Derry's 2025 Halloween celebrations.

Granda Vlad, a character from Freddy’s Lost His Fangs, entertaining pupils at Oakgrove Primary School and Sacred Heart Primary School.

Jonathan Burgess, writer of Freddy’s Lost His Fangs, commented: “We’re absolutely thrilled to bring a Halloween pantomime to Derry for the very first time. The city is renowned for putting on one of the best Halloween celebrations in the world, and we wanted to capture that spirit on stage and give families something brand new to enjoy together. Pantomime is all about the audience, especially the children, and I can’t wait to see them shouting, singing and helping Freddy find his fangs. We hope this becomes a regular feature of Derry’s Halloween celebrations moving forward.”

Organisers said that Freddy’s Lost His Fangs is suitable for all ages, with four performances taking place each day between October 28-31. Shows will last around 40 minutes, with a sensory-friendly performance on October 29 at 1 pm.

The Well to Hell, an immersive, 8D auditory experience, is set to return from October 28-31. This event is designed for ages 12 and above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haunted House experience, The Black Hall, will be returning from October 28-31, recommended for ages 10 and above.

Tickets for all three Halloween events can be found here: https://www.theblackhall.co.uk/