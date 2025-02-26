First Minister Michelle O’Neill to address event in memory of Martin Mc Guinness

By The Newsroom
Published 26th Feb 2025, 11:55 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

It has been confirmed that Leas Uachtarán Shinn Féin Michelle O’Neill MLA will take part in a special event in Derry to mark the eighth anniversary of Martin Mc Guinness’ passing.

The Ebrington Hotel will host the event on March 20 from 7pm, where the current First Minister will reflect on her time and experiences working with Martin Mc Guinness.

Michelle O’Neill said: “Martin was a mentor, a leader and a very close friend who is deeply missed by countless people across this island and further afield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Michelle O’Neill “His contribution to peace and reconciliation on and between these islands is immeasurable and I very much look forward to coming to the city that he loved so dearly to remember and to reflect on his work and his incredible legacy.”

On left, the late Martin McGuinness and on right, First Minister Michelle O'Neill.On left, the late Martin McGuinness and on right, First Minister Michelle O'Neill.
On left, the late Martin McGuinness and on right, First Minister Michelle O'Neill.

A spokesperson for the Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation added: “The foundation would very much like to thank Michelle O’Neill for taking the time to join us to share her memories of working with Martin.

“As political and later ministerial colleagues, Michelle was side by side with Martin throughout some of the most pivotal political events in our recent history, so this promises to be an insightful and moving evening of reflection and remembering.

"All are welcome.”

Related topics:Michelle O'NeillFirst MinisterDerry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice