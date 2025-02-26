First Minister Michelle O’Neill to address event in memory of Martin Mc Guinness
The Ebrington Hotel will host the event on March 20 from 7pm, where the current First Minister will reflect on her time and experiences working with Martin Mc Guinness.
Michelle O’Neill said: “Martin was a mentor, a leader and a very close friend who is deeply missed by countless people across this island and further afield.
Michelle O’Neill “His contribution to peace and reconciliation on and between these islands is immeasurable and I very much look forward to coming to the city that he loved so dearly to remember and to reflect on his work and his incredible legacy.”
A spokesperson for the Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation added: “The foundation would very much like to thank Michelle O’Neill for taking the time to join us to share her memories of working with Martin.
“As political and later ministerial colleagues, Michelle was side by side with Martin throughout some of the most pivotal political events in our recent history, so this promises to be an insightful and moving evening of reflection and remembering.
"All are welcome.”