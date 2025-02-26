It has been confirmed that Leas Uachtarán Shinn Féin Michelle O’Neill MLA will take part in a special event in Derry to mark the eighth anniversary of Martin Mc Guinness’ passing.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ebrington Hotel will host the event on March 20 from 7pm, where the current First Minister will reflect on her time and experiences working with Martin Mc Guinness.

Michelle O’Neill said: “Martin was a mentor, a leader and a very close friend who is deeply missed by countless people across this island and further afield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle O’Neill “His contribution to peace and reconciliation on and between these islands is immeasurable and I very much look forward to coming to the city that he loved so dearly to remember and to reflect on his work and his incredible legacy.”

On left, the late Martin McGuinness and on right, First Minister Michelle O'Neill.

A spokesperson for the Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation added: “The foundation would very much like to thank Michelle O’Neill for taking the time to join us to share her memories of working with Martin.

“As political and later ministerial colleagues, Michelle was side by side with Martin throughout some of the most pivotal political events in our recent history, so this promises to be an insightful and moving evening of reflection and remembering.

"All are welcome.”