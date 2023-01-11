On Thursday evening, January 19, local groups will flock to Greencastle Community Centre to showcase their organisation at the first ever Moville/Greencastle community and volunteer fair.

The fair, which is being organised by Inishowen Development Partnership in association with Donegal Volunteers Centre, will give people the chance to get to know what community groups and support organisations are active in their area.

People will be able to find out more about the services the groups offer, whilst also discovering volunteering opportunities that could be out there for them.

Aine McLaughlin, community development officer with IDP, at the previous volunteer Fair in Carn.

The first volunteer fair was held in Carn last June, and Development Officer with IDP, Áine McLaughlin, said they are delighted to bring the popular initiative to Moville and Greencastle.

“The Moville and Greencastle area has a very active community spirit with a diverse selection of community groups and organisations, so we are happy to be able to assist the groups in showcasing what is on offer and maybe finding a new volunteer or two,” outlined Áine.

“This free event provides an opportunity for individuals to meet and chat face to face with the local groups in their area. Whether you are a student, retired, a business owner, curious about volunteering or simply wanting to find out more about what is on offer in the wider Moville area, this event could be ideal for you.”

The Fair will provide a platform a variety of groups ranging from sporting clubs, community groups, social enterprises, charities, Tidy Towns, support services and organisations involving the arts and the environment.

“The fair is open to all ages and there is no need to book just come along on the night,” explained Aine.

“This cross-community initiative allows people interested in volunteering a ‘one stop’ evening to hear what’s going on and learn just how much is happening locally.

“It is also a good opportunity for volunteers of all ages, from TY and LCA students to retired or empty nesters who have maybe now a little more time and want to try something new.”

The fair follows on from the Smart Village Training, which IDP co-ordinated in Moville last April, and this was identified as a key desire for community groups to do.

Susan Logue, manager of Greencastle Community Centre, who are hosting the event, said they are excited to give community groups the opportunity to promote themselves, whilst almost giving them the chance to get new volunteers.

“Post Covid it won’t come as a surprise numbers of people getting involved has dropped a little, so we think this is a good way of bringing people together again,” said Susan.

“January is also a great time to get involved with your local community groups, to start something new or take on new challenges.”

Stalls are still available for community groups and organisations and as the event is fully funded there is absolutely no charge. To book your stall now [email protected] or call her on 086 1028846.

