'Forever and Ever' from Derry playwright returns for free final show

Derry playwright Jonathan Burgess's sold-out show, ‘Forever and Ever,’ featuring Derry actor Andy Doherty, will return to the New Gates Arts for a free final performance.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forever and Ever is set to return on Tuesday, October 7. The one-act play tackles themes of suicide, grief, and mental health.

The play follows Jennifer, played by Laura Borland, a mortuary make-up artist who begins preparing the body of a young man who has taken his own life. She doesn’t expect him to sit up and speak, but John, played by Derry man Andy Doherty, is not quite ready to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Playwright Jonathan Burgess explained: “Taking Forever & Ever on tour across Northern Ireland has been an incredibly moving experience. At every stop we’ve seen how deeply audiences connect with the themes of grief, loss and hope, and it’s reminded us how important it is to open up these conversations in every community.

John, who has died by suicide, appears to mortuary make-up artist Jennifer in a liminal space between life and death in Jonathan Burgess’s play Forever and Ever at New Gate Arts and Culture Centre. Photo: George Sweeney

"Bringing the final performance back to Derry feels especially meaningful - it’s where the journey began, and a fitting place to close. My hope is that the play continues to encourage dialogue, compassion and understanding long after the curtain falls.”

Commissioned by the North West Cultural Partnership and funded by The Executive Office’s Urban Villages Initiative, Forever & Ever is a co-production between Blue Eagle Productions and New Gate Arts & Culture Centre. The production was also developed with the support of partners including HURT NI and Samaritans.

Advised for audiences aged 16.

For more information and bookings, please visit: https://www.newgatearts.com/events/forever-ever-4