Fort George health hub design complete and application to be submitted this year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The design of a new Cityside Health hub at Fort George is now largely complete and a planning application is due to be submitted this year, it’s been confirmed.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The massive project will see the co-location of primary and secondary health care service at the former military barracks in Pennyburn.

Up to 42,000 patients will be able to access day case procedures, outpatients, diagnostics, mental health, community crisis intervention services and GP services, once the new facility is up and running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Western Trust told the ‘Journal’ it is continuing to work closely with all stakeholders to progress the health and care centre in parallel with master planning activities for the wider Fort George site.

Early artist impressions of the proposed Cityside Health and Care Centre at Fort George.

"This large-scale project is a significant multi-departmental partnership requiring collaborative working to progress. The design of the project is now largely complete, with the exception of car parking and road infrastructure details.

"The Trust is aiming to submit a planning application for the health and care centre in 2025,” the spokesperson said.

Four years ago it was estimated the new hub was likely to involve an investment of approximately £70m, however, it is anticipated that this will have to be revised upwards due to construction inflation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early artist impressions of the proposed Cityside Health and Care Centre at Fort George.

The development is expected to create 250 new permanent jobs as well as centralising approximately 450 posts in a modern state of the art facility.

The positions will include nursing, social work, allied health professional and administrative roles as well as the relocation of a number of GP surgeries.