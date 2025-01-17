Fort George health hub design complete and application to be submitted this year

By Kevin Mullan
Published 17th Jan 2025, 09:12 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 09:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The design of a new Cityside Health hub at Fort George is now largely complete and a planning application is due to be submitted this year, it’s been confirmed.

The massive project will see the co-location of primary and secondary health care service at the former military barracks in Pennyburn.

Up to 42,000 patients will be able to access day case procedures, outpatients, diagnostics, mental health, community crisis intervention services and GP services, once the new facility is up and running.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Western Trust told the ‘Journal’ it is continuing to work closely with all stakeholders to progress the health and care centre in parallel with master planning activities for the wider Fort George site.

Early artist impressions of the proposed Cityside Health and Care Centre at Fort George.Early artist impressions of the proposed Cityside Health and Care Centre at Fort George.
Early artist impressions of the proposed Cityside Health and Care Centre at Fort George.

"This large-scale project is a significant multi-departmental partnership requiring collaborative working to progress. The design of the project is now largely complete, with the exception of car parking and road infrastructure details.

Read More
First look at Derry’s £70m Cityside Health Hub at Fort George as project land se...

"The Trust is aiming to submit a planning application for the health and care centre in 2025,” the spokesperson said.

Four years ago it was estimated the new hub was likely to involve an investment of approximately £70m, however, it is anticipated that this will have to be revised upwards due to construction inflation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Early artist impressions of the proposed Cityside Health and Care Centre at Fort George.Early artist impressions of the proposed Cityside Health and Care Centre at Fort George.
Early artist impressions of the proposed Cityside Health and Care Centre at Fort George.

The development is expected to create 250 new permanent jobs as well as centralising approximately 450 posts in a modern state of the art facility.

The positions will include nursing, social work, allied health professional and administrative roles as well as the relocation of a number of GP surgeries.

Work progressing on Cityside Hub business case to pave way for construction at Fort George

Related topics:Western TrustWorkGP surgeries

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice