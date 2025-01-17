Fort George health hub design complete and application to be submitted this year
The massive project will see the co-location of primary and secondary health care service at the former military barracks in Pennyburn.
Up to 42,000 patients will be able to access day case procedures, outpatients, diagnostics, mental health, community crisis intervention services and GP services, once the new facility is up and running.
A spokesperson for the Western Trust told the ‘Journal’ it is continuing to work closely with all stakeholders to progress the health and care centre in parallel with master planning activities for the wider Fort George site.
"This large-scale project is a significant multi-departmental partnership requiring collaborative working to progress. The design of the project is now largely complete, with the exception of car parking and road infrastructure details.
"The Trust is aiming to submit a planning application for the health and care centre in 2025,” the spokesperson said.
Four years ago it was estimated the new hub was likely to involve an investment of approximately £70m, however, it is anticipated that this will have to be revised upwards due to construction inflation.
The development is expected to create 250 new permanent jobs as well as centralising approximately 450 posts in a modern state of the art facility.
The positions will include nursing, social work, allied health professional and administrative roles as well as the relocation of a number of GP surgeries.
