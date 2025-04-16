Forum raises over £12k for Mayor's charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr has thanked staff and customers of the Millennium Forum for their significant donation to her chosen charity.

The Mayor accepted a cheque for £12,511.40 for her chosen charity, The Bud Club.

“This money will go a long way to supporting young people with complex needs to live a thriving life. To all the staff, volunteers and customers – thank you so much for your dedication. This is your success.”

Forum chief executive David McLaughlin said they were delighted to contribute to the Mayor’s charity.

Mayor with the Forum's David McLaughlin, Ivan Hetherington and Maurice Kennedy.

“We were thrilled to hand over the cheque for over £12,500 which will go towards the Mayor’s fundraising efforts for her chosen charity this year. The Bud Club is a very worthy cause for which we are so happy to be supporting.

"We had a record-breaking panto season with our production of Aladdin, welcoming in excess of 30,000 people into the theatre over the festive period. We are always very grateful to our loyal customers who have chosen to make their Christmas memories with us and donate to such worthy causes as the Mayor’s Charities each year. We would like to extend our thanks to everyone who came along, supported the production and donated to this fantastic cause.”

Monies were raised for the Mayor’s charity from theatre patrons throughout this year’s panto season, when the theatre put on its record-breaking festive production of Aladdin.