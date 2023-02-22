Four Derry takeaways were recognised in the awards including two chinese restaurants. The Emerald Palace was Highly Commended in the Chinese Takeaway of the Year category while Beijing House was crowned the winner. Hidden City Café was Highly Commended as Vegetarian Takeaway of the Year and Barr’s Traditional Takeaway on Beechwood Avenue won Onion Ring of the Year for Ulster.

Shane Smith, Managing Director of NI Media who run the awards, said: “The standards that we encountered this year were incredibly high and the quality of food delivered was outstanding. We are lucky to have an extensive panel of researchers and every entrant to the awards was inspected by experienced judges. We would like to thank them and everyone who took part in this year’s programme.”