Andy Taylor, Team Leader at Foyle Mental Health & Stepdown Service, has been awarded the Developing the Self and Others Award at Praxis Care’s Annual Staff Awards.

The accolade recognises his exceptional commitment to empowering the people he supports through meaningful collaboration and community engagement.

Praxis Care, a leading UK and Ireland care charity, supports individuals with learning disabilities, autism, mental ill health and dementia, helping them gain independence, access education, and participate fully in their communities. The Annual Staff Awards celebrate staff from across the UK, Ireland, and the Isle of Man for their commitment to high-quality care and innovation in service delivery.

Andy was recognised for his dedication to professional growth, mentorship, and compassionate leadership.

Andy Taylor, Team Leader at Foyle Mental Health & Stepdown Service with Mary McColgan, Praxis Care's Board Vice Chair.

Beginning his journey with Praxis Care as a temporary support worker new to the sector, he quickly made a lasting impression through his calm, kind approach and eagerness to learn. Now a Team Leader, Andy plays a pivotal role in supporting and upskilling colleagues, ensuring the delivery of person-centred care rooted in empathy and respect.

Praxis Care’s Foyle Mental Health Services provide tailored community-based support for individuals with mental health needs, offering intensive housing-related care aiming to improve wellbeing. Complementing this, Foyle Stepdown service delivers lower-level support individuals’ homes, acting as a bridge between higher-intensity care and full independence.

Carol Breen CEO of Praxis Care, said: “We are incredibly proud of the achievements of the Andy. This award reflects his dedication to making a real difference in the lives of the people we support and highlights what makes Praxis Care a great place to work. Creating a culture where everyone’s voice is valued is at the heart of everything we do. Congratulations to Andy on this well-deserved recognition.”

In addition to its annual staff awards, Praxis Care plans to launch a new ‘Employee of the Month’ initiative this month to recognise and celebrate staff achievements throughout the year.