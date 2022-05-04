Foyle Hospice Female Walk/Run is back!

Due to the Covid pandemic, the annual event has been held virtually for the past two years.

However, it’s now returning and will take place on Sunday, June 12, at 11.30am, starting from the Catalyst Building at Bay Road and finishing at the running track at St Columb’s Park.

With fundraising events cancelled over the past two years, Foyle Hospice says support to help fund its community focused services is now needed more than ever.

Pictured at launch of Foyle Hospice Female Walk-Run are Dr. Rachael Coulter, Speciality Doctor in Palliative Medicine, Pamela Coyle, Clinical Ward Sister and Student Nurse,Geraldine Nash.

Sheila Duffy, Director of Income Generation and Communications, says it’s great to see the return of the walk/run.

“All proceeds from the Female Walk stay local and every registration makes a difference to someone in our community,” she said. “We want to see as many ladies as possible join us this year. We are back together and we want everyone to see the power of positive actions.”

A specially commissioned Female Walk T-shirt is provided for everyone that signs up for the event.

Sign-up for the female walk online at www.foylehospice.com.

You can collect your fundraising pack from the Fundraising Office at 61 Culmore Road (Monday to Friday 9am-5pm). Your pack will include your T-shirt, a sponsorship form and also details on how to create your own online sponsorship form on JustGiving or Facebook.