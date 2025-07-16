Foyle support worker Mark Higgins wins national award for outstanding care

There were celebrations in Derry last weekend as local support worker Mark Higgins was crowned winner of The Support Worker Award (NFP – Not for Profit) at the prestigious National Learning Disability and Autism Awards 2025

The awards celebrate excellence in support for people with learning disabilities and pay tribute to individuals and organisations who excel in providing quality care.

Mark, who works at Praxis Care’s Templemore Supported Living Service, was recognised for his extraordinary dedication, empathy and impact in supporting people with learning disabilities and autism in the Derry area.

Judges praised Mark as “a vital, compassionate team player”, adding:

“Mark’s dedication, understanding and respectful approach create a safe environment, enabling meaningful progress and exemplifying exceptional support work.”

Mark is known by colleagues and the people he supports as calm, kind and deeply committed.

He plays a key role in training new staff and creates a consistent, person-centred environment where individuals with complex needs can thrive.

With his nomination stating, “Where others have seen challenge, Mark sees communication. He works tirelessly to understand and meet the underlying needs behind behaviours, consistently showing empathy and dignity.”

Mark’s achievement has sparked pride across Praxis Care, one of UK and Ireland’s largest providers of care and support. The charity’s Templemore Supported Living Service provides specialist care to adults living in their own homes in the local area.

When asked how he felt about winning, Mark said, “I’m still in shock that I won — or even that I was nominated. It was amazing just to be recognised, and I’m absolutely over the moon to have won. Congratulations as well to everyone else who was nominated.

"I love what I do and I do it with a smile on my face, and to the best of my ability. There’s no better feeling than seeing the people we support smiling. Just knowing they have a good quality of life because of the work we do — that’s an award in itself.”

Service Manager, Samantha Villa said, “The dedication Mark shows to the people we support every day is truly outstanding. I am beyond delighted for Mark and so very proud to have him on our team.”

This recognition highlights the incredible working happening in social care across Northern Ireland. To learn more about Praxis Care’s services or career opportunities, visit praxiscare.org.