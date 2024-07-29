Fr. Micheál McGavigan new Parish Priest at Three Patrons as Fr. Michael McCaughey moving to Strabane and Lifford
Rev Micheál McGavigan, Administrator of Banagher, is set to become the new PP of the Parish of the Three Patrons, in addition to his existing appointments as Judicial Vicar, Director of the Diocesan Pastoral Centre and Instructor for the Armagh Inter-diocesan Marriage Tribunal.
The Three Patrons parish is one of the biggest in the diocese with three churches – St. Patrick’s, Pennyburn, St. Brigid’s, Carnhill and St. Joseph’s, Galliagh - covering nearly 32,000 people.
Meanwhile, Fr. Colm O’Doherty, will be moving north from Clonleigh to become PP of Moville Lower.
Carnhill-native Fr. Gerard Sweeney will be leaving Leckpatrick, where he has been serving as PP, and moving to Dungiven.
The moves were confirmed by the Bishop of Derry, Bishop Dónal McKeown, who announced the clerical changes, on Saturday.
The changes are set to become effective from August 31, 2024.
Rev Seamus Kelly, PP Dungiven is to be Priest-in-Residence Dungiven.
Rev Declan Boland, PP Camus will be Priest-in-Residence Camus, Clonleigh and Leckpatrick.
Rev Dermot McGirr, Catholic Curate (CC), Ballinascreen and Desertmartin, will be PP Banagher.
Rev Edward Gallagher, PP Moville Lower, is to be CC Camus and CC Clonleigh and CC Leckpatrick.
Rev Michael McCaul, CC Drumragh, to be CC Ballinascreen and Desertmartin.
Rev Joseph Varghese, CC Dungiven, to be CC Drumragh.
Rev Oliver Crilly, Priest-in-Residence Urney and Castlefin, to retire.
