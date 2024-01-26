St. Brigid’s gears up for special 50th anniversary as Ireland’s patron’s sesquimillennial approaches

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Parish of the Three Patrons notes February 1, 2024, will be an occasion of particular significance.

“This year it's 50 years since the formation of the Parish of St. Brigid's here in Carnhill. It will be 1500 years since St Brigid's death in 2025,” it stated.

The parish has launched a special Novena of Prayer running up to her feast day in ‘thanksgiving for the gift of this parish community and asking St Brigid's intercession for God's blessings and graces for us as we continue to live out our faith in these times’.

The Bishop of Derry Edward Daly consecrating St. Brigid's chapel in Carnhill in 1974, with Rev. Seamus O'Connell, Administrator, Carnhill.

St. Brigid’s Day promises be an especially poignant celebration this year given the recent passing of Fr. Seamus O’Connell, who was Carnhill’s first administrator and served the parish throughout the 1970s and 1980s.

The new chapel was originally consecrated by Bishop Edward Daly who had only been appointed to the prelacy in April 1974.

"You should be proud of your new community, you should work for it, make it a good place to live in, a good place for children growing up," said Bishop Daly, when he blessed and opened the 'new temporary Church of St. Brigid's’ at Carnhill on Sunday, December 22, 1974.

Most. Rev. Dr. Daly, Bishop of Derry, places the Sanctuary Lamp on the altar at the opening ceremony at the 'new temporary Church of St. Brigid at Carnhill, Derry'. Also in the picture are, from left, Rev. J. Farrelly, St. Columb's College, Rev. J. Clerkin, Diocesan Secretary, and Rev. Seamus O'Connell, Administrator, Carnhill.

He said the people of Carnhill had come originally from the Long Tower parish, from St. Eugene's, and from ‘all over the city of Columba’ to form this new community.

They had 'come from all over the old city to form this new city'.

He went on to make a festive biblical reference to the new chapel, speaking as he was on Sunday, December 22, 1974, just a few days before Christmas.

"This is Carnhill's Bethlehem, a humble building. Within the next few years, when your church will be built, you too will be moving to Nazareth. This, for the time being, will be Christ's home in Carnhill,” he told the congregation.

Parishioners at the consecration of St. Brigid's chapel in Carnhill in 1974.

He congratulated the people of Carnhill and the parish priests Father Seamus O'Connell and Father James McGonagle.

The new church consisted of a portal frame section building covering 6,500 square feet.

It had a capacity of 620 seated, with built-in confessionals, sanctuaries and a conference room with a capacity for 30 people.

The contractors were Woodlock Joinery Ltd. Omagh, whose managing director Joe Duddy took a special interest in the project.

Bishop Edward Daly consecrating St. Brigid's chapel in Carnhill in 1974.

Work began in November 25, 1974, and it was completed on December 22, 1974. It was supervised by Brendan Grimes, who had a team of eight men to build it in a month.

Mr. Duddy was the electrical contractor. Mr. Mark McChrystal from Carndonagh was in charge of the interior decorations while the colour scheme was designed by White and Hegarty of Derry.

The public address was installed by Pat Clarke and Peter Gallagher, Derry.