A new report by leading aviation experts that positions Derry as a key strategic aerospace hub has been hailed by the managing director of City of Derry Airport Steve Frazer as extremely positive for the North West.

Mr. Frazer was speaking following the publication of ‘A Pathfinder for Irish Aviation’ – a new analysis and policy report commissioned by the aviation investment group Irelandia.

The report, he said, is a ‘focused and timely piece of work not only outlining the importance of aviation to our island economy but also highlighting the opportunity which will exist from the growth expected in aircraft deliveries over the next two decades if we collaborate and act quickly’.

‘Pathfinder’ makes a series of recommendations in relation to Derry including that a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility should be developed here and that the Public Service Obligation route to Dublin should be restored.

Transport minister Darragh O'Brien at a meeting with the Managing Director of City of Derry Airport Steve Frazer and senor council officials from Derry and Donegal recently.

Mr. Frazer noted good news has already been received from the Irish Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien on the latter proposal.

"Specific to CoDA, the first of the recommendations is underway and we are encouraged that the Minister and officials charged with delivering the Derry to Dublin service in 2026 have all the wheels in motion.

"The importance of delivering the Dublin service as soon as is practical increased this week with the unexpected and disappointing judgement on the A5 improvements,” he said.

The suggestion of a MRO workshop in Derry revives a proposal that almost came to pass a decade ago.

“The recommendation for a MRO facility at CoDA is also welcomed to bring jobs and a new skills pipeline into the North West. Some may recall that our government announced funding for a MRO project at CoDA in 2016 which through subsequent instability in government and the uncertainty of Brexit implications did not happen.

“Today we are well placed with large areas of land, a formidable skills pipeline in our colleges and universities, a progressive council, a government focused on regional balance, Invest NI with a proactive approach to the North West and importantly on a project of this size, a Shared Island Initiative seeking and supporting new projects to benefit the all-island economy,” said Mr. Frazer.

The airport boss was speaking following briefings with Joe Gill, a Director of Corporate Advisory with Goodbody Capital Markets, who co-authored the report with Eamon Brennan, former Director General of Eurocontrol.

Mr. Gill, who was born in Strabane but grew up in Bandon in Co. Cork, was lead analyst on the 2006 Initial Public Offering of Aer Lingus and has advised a number of airlines including Ryanair and IAG group.

Irelandia was founded by Dr. Declan Ryan, founder with his late father Tony of Ryanair.

“Initial discussions have been very positive and clear that the opportunity needs to be grasped by key stakeholders now to gain momentum and seize the opportunity.

“Credit must go to Declan Ryan, Joe Gill and Eamonn Brennan for an astute piece of work as a stimulus to ensure the industry growth opportunities are retained in Ireland,” said Mr. Frazer.