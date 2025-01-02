FrielDays: A Homecoming 2025-2029, a five year celebration of Brian Friel, to be held in Derry, Donegal and Tyrone

By Staff Reporter
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 11:28 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 11:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A ground-breaking five-year celebration of the work of one of Ireland’s greatest writers will be set in motion in 2025.

FrielDays: A Homecoming will bring all 29 plays by Irish playwright Brian Friel (1929-2015) to a series of resonant cross-border locations in his homeland - the north-west of Ireland - a constant inspiration to Friel and a part of the world he rarely left.

Beginning in 2025, the 10th anniversary of Friel’s death, FrielDays will build each year, so that by 2029, the centenary of Friel’s birth, all 29 of his plays will be performed across the whole year.

Early bird tickets will be on sale from February 1, 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The late, great Brian FrielThe late, great Brian Friel
The late, great Brian Friel

The 2025 programme of five plays will begin on August 1 and run until September 1, with each play opening at the time of year in which it was set by Friel:

Dancing at Lughnasa – early August 2025, 35th anniversary of the play

Translations - August 2025, 45th anniversary

The Home Place - August 2025, 20th anniversary

Brian Friel and Seamus Deane at the opening of Creggan Library in 1997.Brian Friel and Seamus Deane at the opening of Creggan Library in 1997.
Brian Friel and Seamus Deane at the opening of Creggan Library in 1997.

Faith Healer - August 2025

Volunteers - early September 2025, 50th anniversary

Curated with a contemporary sense of place, throughout the border communities and landscapes of Donegal, Derry and Tyrone, FrielDays will present each play in a setting relevant to its theme and in the season and time of day in which it was set.

Brian Friel was born in Omagh soon after the partition of Ireland and moved to Derry when he was 10.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Brian Friel in Derry in the 1950s.Brian Friel in Derry in the 1950s.
Brian Friel in Derry in the 1950s.

For the last 43 years of his life, when most of his work was written, he lived in Inishowen.

Fourteen of Friel’s 29 plays take place in his fictional village, Ballybeg. For FrielDays, a wide range of locations, including Culdaff, Rathmullan, Gweedore, Glenties, Bundoran and Glencolmcille and smaller locations outside Derry, Letterkenny and Omagh will become Ballybeg settings.

One of Friel's most acclaimed plays, Translations, includes a hedge-school.

Hedge-schools were small, secret locations, often a house, barn or corner of a field, where children were given a Catholic education. They originated in the 18th century at a time when the teaching of Catholicism was illegal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Brian Friel with Martin McGettigan, John Hume and Seamus Heaney in 2011.Brian Friel with Martin McGettigan, John Hume and Seamus Heaney in 2011.
Brian Friel with Martin McGettigan, John Hume and Seamus Heaney in 2011.
Read More
Dancing at Lughnasa: An ancient tradition of festivals, fairs and feasts

Inspired by these illegal pockets, FrielDays will set up its own series of hedge-schools to accompany the festival, each emerging in a secret, remote location close to the setting of each play.

Buses will take audiences to their hedge-school classes; once inside, they will be able to explore each play in detail, finding out more about the social, cultural and political backdrop to its writing from writers, scientists, social and political commentators, musicians, archaeologists and historians, before, during and after each performance.

Friel was very particular about the seasons, months, days and times of day in which his plays took place. As the majority are set in August, the peak of each FrielDays year will be the continuation of the summer Lughnasa FrielFest, founded by Arts Over Borders in 2015.

Sean Doran and Liam Browne of Arts Over Borders said: “Brian Friel is Ireland’s preeminent dramatist of the late 20th century. He is the ultimate ‘shared island’ dramatist, the 86 years of his life shared almost equally between NI and the Republic of Ireland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Fittingly, FrielDays is a truly transnational cross-border project, bringing the stories and characters of Friel’s life’s work to the very locations that inspired their creation.”

Major international Flann O’Brien conference to be held in hometown of Strabane for first time in 2025

Related topics:IrelandDerryDonegal

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice