Full round-up of St Patrick's Day celebrations in Derry and the North West

In Derry city, the ‘Recycle and Renewal’ themed Spring Carnival parade, organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council in partnership with the North West Carnival Initiative, is the centrepiece event in a day of activities this Friday March 17th. From 1pm to 6pm there will be traditional Irish music in Guildhall Square, the Peace Garden will transform into the Magical Land of the Fairies and the Craft Village will host ‘Spring Fling’; music and animation. The There will also be music in the Guildhall’s main hall and the LegenDerry Delights will take over Guildhall Square on Friday and Saturday, March 17 – 18. The Spring Carnival Parade will begin at 3pm at Bishop Street Car Park, heading towards the Diamond, down Shipquay Street and behind the Guildhall to finish on the Strand Road Car Park near the Council offices while the Mayor’s 24-hour Buskathon will begin in the Guildhall Square at 6pm on March 17 until for 24 hours. For more information, visit www.derrystrabane.com/springcarnival.

In Strabane, the parade will kick off celebrations at 2pm. Leaving from Holy Cross College, the all-singing all-dancing parade will make its way through Melmount Road, Bridge Street, Market Street, Abercorn Square, Railway Road and finish in Dock Street. The Alley Theatre will host activities with guaranteed ‘craic’ for all the family. The public can enjoy live traditional music from Seisiém –béim ar an óige and cultural activities, children’s arts & crafts and refreshments from 1:30pm until 4:30pm. For more information on St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Strabane, visit www.derrystrabane.com/stpatricksdaystrabane.

In Inishowen, Moville’s parade begins at 2.30 pm, while Buncrana starts at 3pm, following the usual routes around the towns. Motorists and visitors should take note of traffic plans, and follow any diversions which will be in place, and essentially find your way into the towns as early as possible to avoid delays.

Participants in colourful costume at the St Patrick’s Day parade. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2211GS – 122

In Limavady, Drumceatt Square will come alive this St. Patrick's Day with Kids' activities, live Irish music from Causeway Trad and performances by the Allen School of Irish Dance and Limavady Highland Dancers. Festivities will begin at 12pm. More information at www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com/whats-on/st-patricks-day-in-limavady-p826221.

