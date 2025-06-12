Fun for just £1 this Summer at Derry and Strabane Leisure Centres

£1 leisure activities for children are returning this summer across Derry and Strabane during July and August.

For just £1 families across Derry and Strabane can look forward to a list of activities from the Derry and Strabane District Council.

This initiative gives young people under 18 access to a wide range of daytime activities – all for just £1 – at Council leisure centres across the city and district.

Available from Monday to Friday until 5pm, the offer includes swimming and a variety of court and pitch-based activities, such as: Tennis, Badminton, 5-a-side football, Table tennis Basketball Squash, Selected pitch activities.

The initiative is part of Council’s wider sports development programme, aimed at encouraging children and young people to stay active, try new sports, and enjoy healthy fun throughout the summer, without breaking the bank.

Karen McFarland, Director of Health and Community at Derry City and Strabane District Council, said: “The £1 Summer Scheme offers a fantastic variety of activities to keep children and young people engaged, active, and entertained throughout the holidays. It’s a great way for them to discover new interests while staying healthy and having fun.

Importantly, the affordable £1 price point helps ease the financial pressure on families looking to keep their kids busy over the summer break.”

The scheme will be available at the following Council leisure centres: Bishops Field, City Baths, Foyle Arena, Brooke Park Leisure Centre, Derg Valley Leisure Centre, Melvin Sports Complex, Riversdale Leisure Centre, Templemore Sports Complex. The council advised that activities must be booked on the day of play. Advance bookings are not available.

Separate from the £1 Summer Scheme offer, children and young people can also avail of the Council’s Intensive Swim Lessons over the summer months. Online and in-house enrolment will be available from the following times next week: Monday June Foyle Arena - online from 9am, inhouse from 10am, City Baths - Online and inhouse from 11am, Tuesday June 10, Templemore Sports Complex – online from 9am, inhouse from 10am, Riversdale Leisure Centre - Online from 9am, inhouse from 10am.

For full details on the summer programme and to stay up to date with all the latest offers, visit: www.derrystrabane.com/services/leisure