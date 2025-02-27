'Fundamania' returns to Derry on Friday
The popular amusement and theme park ride event will be located at Bruswick Moviebowl up to and including St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.
Thousands of people visited the attraction last year and there is much excitement surrounding its return.
Opening hours are Monday to Friday from 5.30 to 10pm; Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 10pm and on St. Patrick’s Day from 12noon until 9pm.
Like last year, Fundamania is operating a three-hour unlimited ride wristband OR a pay per ride system, which can be purchased via the front event box office on the day or via the Fundamania App where you earn rewards that can be redeemed on future purchases.
Attractions include Free Style 360, the Helter Skelter, Xtreme, the Ghost Train, Sea Storm, the Ferris Wheel and food and game stalls.
